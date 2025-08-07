Cherubim & Saraphim Church Marks Centenary Anniversary

The Cherubim & Saraphim Church Worldwide, the first pentecostal Christian movement in Nigeria, is set to mark her centenary anniversary with an ecumenical thanksgiving service, tagged Centenary Without Boundaries.

The event scheduled to take place at the International Conference Centre (ICC) Enugu on Sunday, the 10th of August 2025, is planned to host dignatories, traditional rulers, church leaders and eminient personalities from various churches, groups, and ethnic divides across the country.

Prelate of the Eternal Sacred Order of Cherubim and Seraphim Church World-Wide, His Most Eminence, Baba Aladura, Elder D L.Bob-Manuel, the MOSES ORIMOLADE IX, said the church would use the occasion to preach the message of national unity, peace in the country, ethnic harmony and end to all forms of militancy causing a breach of peace in Nigeria, adding that the country must draw from the church’s history of orgamic growth to forge a strong and united nation state.