Cheques: CBN to penalise banks for MICR rejects

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has said, with effect from November 1, it will penalise any deposit money bank (DMB), which flouts its guidelines on tackling Magnetic Ink Character Recognition (MICR) rejects.

The MICR code is a character recognition technology used primarily by the banking industry to streamline the processing and clearance of cheques and other documents. Thus, if the MICR codeline details on a cheque are unreadable, the cheque will be rejected.

In a circular to DMBs posted on its website yesterday, the CBN, citing what it said was an increase in MICR rejects, directed all DMBs to contact their cheque personalisers- and, “reiterate the need to revalidate the MICR codeline details for correctness in accordance with the Nigeria Cheque Standard (NCS) and Nigeria Cheque Printers Accreditation Scheme (NICPAS) version 2.0.”

The apex bank further directed that “both the presenting and receiving banks should also thoroughly examine their in-house cheque processing equipment to ensure that they are properly calibrated and supervised to eliminate distortion of image and data being transmitted during the cheque truncation process.”

The regulator said that it would monitor compliance with the provisions of the circular, adding that “any bank with MICR reject starting from November 1, 2023 would be penalised in accordance with the sanctions grid.”

Meanwhile, the naira fell to a record low against the dollar at the Investors and Exporters’ (I&E) window (the official market) yesterday, closing at N848.12/$1, compared with N778.80 per dollar on Monday, data obtained from FMDQ Exchange shows.

According to Refinitiv data, the naira earlier in the day plunged to N980 per dollar at the official market before recovering to close at N848.12/$1. Currency dealers said that the naira’s sharp decline was caused by persistent dollar shortages on the market.

Until yesterday, the naira had traded at between N700 and N800 per dollar at the official market in the last few months. However, the local currency has been on a free fall at the parallel market in recent weeks, dropping to an all-time record low of N1,035 per dollar.

Yesterday, the naira which stood at N1,042 per dollar at the parallel market in the morning, had declined to N1,050/$1 by evening. Analysts believe that it was in response to the exchange rate volatility at the parallel market in recent days that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), last Thursday, lifted its foreign exchange restriction on 43 imported items and also announced that it will be boosting liquidity in the FX market by intervening “from time to time.”

In its bid to reduce demand for forex and conserve the external reserves, the CBN had on June 24th, 2015, released a circular in which it listed 41 goods and services that it would no longer allocate forex for their importation as they could be produced locally.

Some of the affected items included, rice, cement, Palm kernel/palm oil products/vegetables oils; meat and processed meat products; vegetables and processed vegetable products, poultry – chicken, eggs, turkey, private airplanes/jets amongst others.

Over the years, the CBN has been modifying this list by including more items and in 2020 added maize/corn.

Financial experts had been urging the apex bank to lift the fx restriction on the 43 items, which they blamed for the widening gap between the official and parallel market exchange rates of the naira in recent months.

Indeed, in a report last Friday, Bloomberg said that the removal of the forex restrictions resulted in liquidity at the I&E window increasing more than five-fold to $407.7 million on Thursday and also led to the naira appreciating for the first time in three weeks at the parallel market Friday.

The report quoted Head of Research at Chapel Hill Denham, Tajudeen​​​​Ibrahim, as saying that: “The supply was mainly from sources outside the central bank but I expect central bank supply to increase.” He added that the announcement on Thursday “is an indication that the central bank wants to be more frequent in its intervention,” which will moderate the rate in the parallel market.

He, however, said that the CBN’s ability to win investor confidence and stabilize the market will depend on the country’s capacity to accumulate dollars.

“If there are no inflows to the central bank and to the government from crude oil sales and borrowing, then we may see the intervention dissipate faster than expected,” Ibrahim was quoted as saying in the report.