Chequemate: A Musical Odyssey Of Versatility And Lyricism

Penthauze Records signee, Akinbi Bamidele Brett, otherwise known as Cheque, has once again proven his musical prowess with his latest body of work, “Chequemate.” This six-track EP showcases his versatility, lyrical brilliance, and ability to seamlessly blend different genres.

Released on Thursday, July 27, 2023, “Chequemate” offers a captivating sonic experience that would catch one’s attention right from the start. The track “Shine,” a three-minute trap-infused anthem, solidifies Cheque’s position as a prominent figure in today’s music scene.

With his melodic voice that beautifully follows piano chords, Cheque grabs your senses and refuses to let go. The entrancing rhythm and thumping bassline complement Cheque’s commanding vocals as he skillfully navigates verses with confidence, delivering thought-provoking lines. The infectious and catchy chorus quickly appeals to both trap enthusiasts and music lovers.

Another remarkable track on the EP is “Sunflawa,” featuring Crayon from Mavin Records. The song opens with a lively blend of beats and modern elements, creating an exciting atmosphere. Cheque and Crayon’s chemistry is evident as they effortlessly trade verses, their voices harmonizing to convey a tale of love and desire. “Sunflawa” exemplifies Cheque’s ability to switch genres while maintaining his signature style.

Let’s also talk about one of the most outstanding and relatable songs from the EP titled “Hustler.” Cheque teamed up with YBNL’s Fireboy DML for this one, and it definitely is for everyone grinding to make a living. It’s like a self-appraisal where they’re showing how hard they’ve worked to get where they are. In the song, they both talked about their journey from being unsigned to who they are now.

What truly distinguishes “Chequemate” is its deep and emotional lyrics. Cheque’s skilful writing shines on every track, addressing themes of growth, hard work, love, and self-discovery. His introspective lyrics invite listeners to connect with his messages, whether it’s the inspiring verses on “Shine” or the reflective musings of “LPD.”

The EP as a whole reflects Cheque’s evolution as a musical powerhouse. Each track is meticulously crafted to create a cohesive and engaging listening experience. The production quality is exceptional, with instruments and elements thoughtfully placed to enhance the overall impact. “Chequemate” takes listeners on a sonic journey, exploring various emotions and soundscapes.

To be concise, “Shine” showcases Cheque’s mastery of the trap genre, while “Sunflawa” highlights his versatility, especially in collaborating with other artists.

The EP is a triumphant testament to Cheque’s musical artistry. With diverse genres, exceptional lyrics, and impeccable production, the EP solidifies Cheque’s position as one Nigerian artiste to look out for. Each track offers a unique sonic experience, inviting listeners to connect with Cheque’s messages on a personal level.

“Chequemate” is more than an EP; it’s a declaration and a glimpse into the promising future ahead for this remarkable artist.

Meanwhile, “Chequemate’ is a special project that lets the music star’s fans (Chequers) connect even more with their fav and his reality. It’s all about working hard, staying determined, and making their dreams come true.