Cheque Transactions Up 0.64% To N2.52trn In 9 Months

The total value of cheque transactions across the country rose marginally by 0.64 per cent, or N16.10 billion, to N2.52 trillion in the first nine months of this year, compared with N2.50 trillion in the corresponding period of 2024, findings by New Telegraph show.

An analysis of data provided by Financial Derivatives Company Limited (FDC), a leading research firm, which usually cites e-payment transactions data obtained from the Nigeria Interbank Settlement System (NIBSS), indicates that that the value of cheque transactions stood at N312 billion in January 2025; N301 billion in February; N273 billion in March; N287 billion in April, N298 billion in May; N253 billion in June; N286 billion in July; N258 billion in August and N278 billion in September.

This means that the total value of cheque transactions, from January to September 2025, amounted to N2.52 trillion. Although this figure, as earlier indicated, is slightly higher than what was recorded for the corresponding period of 2024, further analysis of data released by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and NIBSS shows that the value of cheque transactions has generally headed south in recent years.

For instance, data obtained from the apex bank indicates the NIBSS data indicates that the total value of cheque transactions fell to N4.48 trillion in 2019 from N5.04 trillion and N5.38 trillion in 2018 and 2017, respectively.

It further declined to N3.27 trillion in 2020; N3.22 trillion in 2021 and N3.20 trillion in 2022. While the value of cheque transactions rose to N3.24 trillion in 2023, it dropped to N3.11 trillion last year.

Analysts note that the decline in cheque usage is not peculiar to Nigeria, but a global phenomenon that is being driven by the widespread adoption of electronic payment channels.

Indeed, in November 2020, the South African Reserve Bank announced that the country’s lenders would not accept any cheques for deposit or encashment after December 31, 2020. This was after the Payments Association of South Africa (PASA) had noted that the Covid-19 outbreak was intensifying the decline in cheque usage in that country.

Also, in a report released in 2016, NIBSS had predicted that: “We might witness the end of the cheque book by the year 2050.”

The company stated: “Globally, as the market share of cheques decline in the wake of increased adoption of contactless and real-time payments, a duopoly may likely develop in the non-cash market with cards and credit transfer (instant payments) dominating across most geographies.

“For instance, in the Asian Pacific (APAC), China, South Korea and Australia recorded a 20 per cent drop in cheque usage although India recorded a 10.1 per cent increase in usage due majorly to her government’s demonetisation policy.

“In Nigeria, cheque transactions have continued on a downward spiral from its peak volume of 15.3 million in 2014 to nine million in 2018.This is a -10 per cent Compounded Annual Growth Rate(CAGR) over the five-year period; with a growth rate of -17 per cent when compared to 2017.

“Although, the volume of cheque transaction is decreasing, it is fair to say that its use is still relevant, especially amongst larger value transactions, bill payments, and payroll transactions.”

In fact, given that the CBN on April 1, 2021 commenced the implementation of the Nigeria Cheque Standard (NCS) and Nigeria Cheque Printers Accreditation Scheme (NICPAS) Version 2, industry watchers believe that cheques are still likely to be in use in the country for the foreseeable future.