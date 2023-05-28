Cheque Tenders Public Apology To Davido

Nigerian singer and songwriter Akanbi Bamidele Brett, popularly known as Cheque has issued a public apology to afrobeat star, Davido following his now-deleted video shared on social media.

In the now-deleted video, the singer could be seen vibing and singing to his new song hit with different ladies saved in his phone including Davido’s wife, Chioma.

This act stirred a lot of controversies which prompt the singer to delete the shared video while tendering an unreserved apology to Davido, stating that he never meant any form of disrespect.

Many questioned him as to why he deleted his post and also the reason for this apology, as numerous speculations indicated that the singer had shared a now-deleted video many had considered disrespectful to the wife of Davido, Chioma.

Apologizing to the DMW boss, he wrote, “Never meant any form of disrespect to Davido.

“Baba has been there for me anytime I need am, even on Zoom remix. I no just reason am well before posting. Thank you and love you big bro .. OBO”

This apology has, however, sparked reactions from fans and followers on social media, and here are some below: