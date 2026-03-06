Cheque: How I Nearly Quit Music

Cheque has opened up about a personal battle with acne that once threatened to derail his confidence and music career. During a recent interview, the artiste behind the hit track ‘Zoom’ revealed just how severe his struggle with the skin condition became.

He admitted that the emotional toll nearly pushed him to walk away from music entirely, particularly after a failed attempt to treat the issue left his face scarred. “I struggled with acne years back. It was terrible,” he said.

“My desperation to cure it led me to buy a makeup product that almost disfigured my face. It was embarrassing. I almost quit music. I couldn’t even approach women then.

“After my breakthrough song ‘Zoom’ and getting signed, it dawned on me that I would be attending interviews and appearing in front of cameras.

“I’m a perfectionist, so I went to get a product from a store to clear my face, but it ended up damaging it. I woke up one morning and realised my whole face had been affected.”

The experience, though painful, eventually became the emotional foundation for one of his hit track ‘History,’ featuring Fireboy DML. Cheque admitted that the ordeal shook his self-esteem and made him uncomfortable in social settings and in front of cameras.