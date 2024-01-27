Chemstar Staff Games 2024 Ends in Grand Style

Gossamer (Green) House has emerged the overall winner of this year’s edition of Chemstar Staff Games 2024, an annual competition organised by Chemstar Paints Industry Nigeria Limited, manufacturer of Finecoat and Shield Paints, and other allied paint products. Gossamer topped the medals table with a total of 15 medals of six Gold medals, seven Silver medals and two Bronze medals to defeat Pacific (Blue) House, which came second with 12 medals of five Gold medals, four silver medals and three Bronze medals.

Third on the table is Jasmine (Yellow) House with 16 medals of four Gold medals, three Silver medals and nine bronze medals; while Grey (Grey) House emerged in the fourth position with 11 medals of three Gold medals, four Silver medals and four Bronze medals, respectively. In the football competition, Jasmine won the trophy by defeating Gossamer 3-2 on penalties after a 1-1 draw at full time.

Other competitions for the Games Week, which holds in January every year, include Tug of War, Four-in-a- Roll, Match Past, Debate, 4×100 Sack Race, Spoon & Lime Race, among others, as well as Dart Game for the GEC, which was won by the Group Managing Director, Mr Adedayo Paseda; with the General Manager Operations, Cyprian Ukpai; and the Chairman Sports Committee/Auditor, Mr Timothy Okunola coming second and third respectively.

Declaring open the grand finale of the week-long competition, the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of Chemstar Group, Dr Remi Awode, reiterated the commitment of the company to continue to support and promote activities that would bene- fit and enhance the well-being of the staff and workers.