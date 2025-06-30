Chemical Firm Engages Director

Chemical and Allied Products Plc (CAP Plc) has appointed Mr. Oladele Ajayi as non-executive director.

The appointment was made in a disclosure notice filed with the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) by the Company Secretary, Aramide Nwokediuko, saying that the board expressed full confidence in Ajayi’s appointment, citing the depth of his experience.

He is a seasoned business leader with over two decades of experience driving growth, operational efficiency and strategic transformation across various industries and regions.

He obtained a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) degree from the University of Strathclyde in Glasgow, United Kingdom, and has undertaken additional executive training, including the Advanced Management Programme (AMP) at Harvard Business School and a marketing diploma from the Institute of Marketing Managers, Johannesburg.

Ajayi has held a number of leadership roles, including managing director at UAC Foods Limited and had worked within the Heineken Group in several senior capacities as managing director for Central and East Africa and Heineken Hungary.

His previous board roles include chairman of Sierra Leone Brewery Ltd (SLBL) and Brasseries et Limonaderies du Rwanda (BRALIRWA), as well as directorships at Breweries Limited, Brasserie de Bourbon in La Réunion, and Guinness Ghana Breweries Plc.