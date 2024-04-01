Chemical Firm Engages Chairman

Notore Chemical Industries Plc has appointed Femi Agbaje as chairman, board of directors. The company’s Group Chief Legal Officer/Company Secretary, Otivbo Saleh, said in a statement filed with the Nigerian Exchange Limited that the appointment would be until the completion of the company’s private placement transaction.

Agbaje replaced General Yakubu Gowon, who retired from the board of the company in 2021. Agbaje obtained a bachelor degree in history and political science from the University of Ife in 1979. He is currently a non-executive director of the company and until September 2018 was its chief financial officer. He began his career in 1979 at Peat Marwick Casselton Elliott & Co, Lagos and later Deloitte Haskins & Sells UK. Agbaje continued his accountancy career at Arthur Young Oshindero & Moret between 1984 and 1986, after which he went into banking, starting at the Nigerian-American Merchant Bank in 1986 and leaving the industry in 2006 as the managing director of Midas Bank.

He is an Associate of Chartered Association of Certified Accountants (CACA), fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), fellow of the Chartered Association of Certified Accountants (CACA), United Kingdom. He currently sits on the board of FSDH Merchant Bank Limited.