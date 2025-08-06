Chelsea’s New Signee, Estevão Vows To Make Family Proud

Chelsea’s teenage signee, Estevão Willian, has reflected on his move to West London, revealing that his drive for success in Europe is rooted in a desire to repay the sacrifices his family made.

The 18-year-old forward, who impressed at Palmeiras before securing a switch to Stamford Bridge, arrived in England after the summer break and is already settling into life in the capital.

On his first day at Chelsea’s Cobham training facility, Estevão described London as “incredible” and said he feels “very happy” to embark on this exciting new journey.

“I think my biggest motivation is to give pride to my family,” Estevão said. “Not titles, not achievements, but for my family, because I know how much they struggled for me to get here.”

Estevão’s football journey began under the guidance of his father—a former player and pastor—who introduced him to the sport early on.

By age eight, he was already on Cruzeiro’s radar, and by 14, he had secured a move to Palmeiras. At just 17, he earned a call-up to the Brazilian national team.

With 83 senior appearances, 27 goals, and 15 assists for Palmeiras—including a memorable strike against Chelsea in the Club World Cup—Estevão arrives at Stamford Bridge with a blend of youthful promise and valuable top-level experience.

Chelsea fended off intense competition to secure Estevão’s signature, but the young forward said the club’s long-term vision and strong infrastructure made the choice straightforward.

“It was the best decision we could have made,” he stated confidently.

Drawing inspiration from global icons like Lionel Messi and Neymar, as well as Chelsea greats such as Eden Hazard and Willian, Estevão expressed his ambition to emulate their success at Stamford Bridge.

“It’s a pleasure to be here where so many Brazilians made history,” he said. “I want to win all the titles possible – the Premier League and the Champions League – and to be the best in the world.”