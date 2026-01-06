Chelsea’s New Boss, Rosenior Promises Full Commitment

Liam Rosenior has been appointed as Chelsea’s new head coach, taking over from Enzo Maresca, who departed the club on January 1.

Rosenior joins from Strasbourg on a contract running until 2032 after the Blues signed him to a six-and-a-half-year contract.

Following his appointment, he will lead the team in Saturday’s FA Cup third-round clash against Championship side Charlton Athletic, while Callum McFarlane, who guided Chelsea to a 1–1 draw at Manchester City on Sunday, will oversee Wednesday’s Premier League match at Fulham.