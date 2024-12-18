Chelsea’s Mudryk ‘In Shock’ At Failed Drugs Test

Share

Chelsea winger, Mykhailo Mudryk, says he is in “complete shock” after testing positive for a banned substance.

The club confirmed on yesterday that they had been contacted by the Football Association (FA) after an “adverse finding in a routine urine test” provided by the Ukraine international.

The attacker, who has been provisionally suspended by the FA following the positive result, denies knowingly using a banned substance. Chelsea say they will work to establish what caused the failed test.

“This has come as a complete shock as I have never knowingly used any banned substances or broken any rules, and am working closely with my team to investigate how this could have happened,” Mudryk wrote on Instagram.

