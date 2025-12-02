Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernández has made a bold statement about the club’s ambitions, insisting the Blues are fully determined to compete for the Premier League title.

Fernández, who spoke on Monday, said he believes Chelsea are right up there in the Premier League title race with Arsenal and Manchester City.

Currently, Arsenal sit comfortably atop the table with a five-point lead, having lost just once in their first 13 matches. Manchester City follow in second, with Chelsea, Aston Villa, and Brighton rounding out the top five.

Despite their current eighth-place standing, Fernandez stressed that Liverpool must still be regarded as a serious contender, along with other traditional rivals.

Enzo Backs Chelsea For Title Charge

READ ALSO:

He was quoted as saying, “Of course we are [title contenders]. This season, there are many contenders: Liverpool, Manchester City, and Manchester United.

All the teams are battling towards the top. There are some very strong Premier League sides.”

Fernández believes his own club, Chelsea, must be taken seriously, citing their recent performance against the league leaders.

The Blues held Arsenal to a 1-1 draw at the weekend, a significant result considering they played for close to an hour with 10 men. This resilience is seen as a sign of how far the team has progressed.

Next up for Enzo Maresca’s side is a tough away fixture against Leeds United on Wednesday night, where they will aim to secure all three points and stay in touch with the tightly packed top half of the table as the season nears its midpoint.