Chelsea’s Fans Wanted Osimhen Not Delap, Mikel Slams Maresca

Share

Former Chelsea midfielder, Mikel Obi, has claimed the club’s fans were left disappointed by the decision of Manager Enzo Maresca to sign Delap Liam instead of Victor Osimhen.

The young English striker made his Blues debut during the 2-0 victory over LAFC in the Club World Cup, that deal coming after years of transfer links with Osimhen, who led Napoli to the 2022-23 Serie A title and spent the past season scoring goals for fun while on loan with Galatasaray.

Delap arrived for a £30m transfer fee after scoring 12 Premier League goals for Ipswich.

A handful of appearances for former club Manchester City aside, that was his first bit of exposure to top-flight football, whereas 26-year-old Osimhen was seen by some fans as the more reliable option thanks to his previous success in Italy, France and Turkey.

Speaking during DAZN’s coverage of the victory over LAFC, Mikel said: “We need someone to come in, score goals and finish those chances. Obviously, he [Delap] isn’t the guy the fans wanted. We know who the fans wanted. The fans wanted Victor Osimhen to come to the club but he didn’t.

Share