Chelsea Wrecked Kudus Transfer Bid Despite Personal Terms Agreement

Chelsea was one of the busiest teams in the summer transfer window with a sizable budget. A lot of players were linked to the club, and the club also made contact with a lot of players.

However, Mohammed Kudus’ agent has said Chelsea had agreed to personal terms with the Ghanaian winger before his move to West Ham, but the player was not signed.

Jen Mendelewitsch has detailed her client’s summer transfer saga which saw Chelsea, Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain among the teams strongly linked with Kudus as his time at Ajax drew to an end.

The agent told RMC Sport exclusively that a “ridiculous” offer in the region of £17million was rejected as the Blues left the door open for West Ham, who would sign the 23-year-old in a £38m deal late in the window.

Kudus was apparently not the only player to receive this low-ball approach due to Chelsea’s negotiating time being taken up by their move for Moises Caicedo.

“We reached an agreement with Chelsea, we agreed the contract with Chelsea but the deal was not done,” she said.

“He talked with the coach but in the end, it didn’t happen because Chelsea made a ridiculous offer to Ajax.

“There was no counteroffer. Chelsea did this with lots of players this summer, making very low offers to clubs knowing that they would not be accepted.

“The truth is that they were completely focused on the transfer of Caicedo which took up all their energy.”

Mendelewitsch also addressed claims that PSG were interested in Kudus.

“He wanted to leave but there weren’t 50,000 clubs that needed a midfielder and could afford him,” she continued.

“Obviously we offered his profile to PSG, then it was the club’s choice to not move forward. Every club has the right to decide that they go to another profile or that it is not their priority.”