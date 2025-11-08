Chelsea on Saturday night cruised to a comfortable 3-0 victory over bottom-placed Wolves at Stamford Bridge, closing the gap to Premier League leaders Arsenal to just six points.

Chelsea heaped even more pressure on managerless Wolves, winning 3-0 to keep their faint title hopes alive, and condemn the Premier League’s bottom club to their 8th defeat of the season.

Chelsea began the game with greater intensity and had several chances to open the scoring in a dominant first half. However, both sides went into scoreless at halftime.

Early in the first half, Wolves keeper Sam Johnstone was immediately tested by an Enzo Fernández free-kick and a shot from Alejandro Garnacho.

The breakthrough arrived early in the second half. Garnacho, one of Chelsea’s brightest sparks, delivered a cross that found Malo Gusto at the back post, who headed home for his first professional goal.

The opener sparked a brief resurgence from Wolves, but Chelsea’s quality soon told. Substitute Estêvão quickly made an impact, beating his man before cutting the ball back for João Pedro to sweep home the second goal.

Chelsea sealed the victory on the break. Garnacho was again instrumental, feeding Pedro Neto, who slotted in against his former club to make it 3-0.

The result sees Maresca’s men lose just one of their last 12 home encounters against Wolves, leaving the visitors deep in relegation trouble.