Chelsea vs Liverpool: Slot Under The Radar Again As Reds Desperate To Halt Poor Run

No doubt, Arne Slot’s dream start to life at Liverpool has hit its first real storm. The Dutch tactician, who took over from long-serving manager Jurgen Klopp and delivered the Premier League title in his first season, now finds himself under the spotlight — not for triumphs, but for troubles. As Liverpool travel to Stamford Bridge this evening to face a struggling Chelsea side, the narrative has shifted dramatically. No longer are Slot’s men seen as the ruthless, finely tuned machine that stormed to the league title.

Instead, questions are being asked about a side that has now suffered back-to-back defeats – a 2-1 loss to Crystal Palace last weekend and a 1-0 setback against Galatasaray in the Champions League on Tuesday. It was the trip to Istanbul that truly exposed the cracks in Slot’s Liverpool. The atmosphere was hostile, the stakes were high, and the Reds failed to rise to the occasion. Galatasaray outplayed them, both tactically and physically, and the decision by Slot to leave Mohamed Salah on the bench raised eyebrows. When the Egyptian forward was eventually introduced in the second half, Liverpool were already trailing — and lacked the composure to recover. It wasn’t just Salah’s absence from the starting lineup that drew criticism. Slot’s overall tactical approach appeared confused. Dominik Szoboszlai, a midfielder, was deployed to the defence, while right-back Jeremie Frimpong was pushed further upfield.

The changes disrupted the team’s shape, and it was Szoboszlai who conceded the penalty that led to Galatasaray’s only goal of the night. Central to Liverpool’s early season struggles is the underwhelming form of their new marquee signing, Florian Wirtz. Brought in from Bayer Leverkusen for a hefty £116m, the young German was expected to be the creative heartbeat of this new-look Liverpool side. But so far, he has failed to live up to expectations. Against Galatasaray, Wirtz looked lost, frequently drifting in and out of the game with little impact. He remains goalless since his arrival, and while his effort cannot be faulted, the end product has been sorely lacking. Former England captain Wayne Rooney did not hold back in his assessment, stating that Wirtz “damages the balance” of Liverpool’s play.

Others have echoed similar concerns, noting that the integration of so many new signings — including Alexander Isak and Hugo Ekitike — has disrupted the cohesion that made Liverpool so formidable under Klopp and in Slot’s first year. The timing of Liverpool’s dip in form could not be worse. Injuries are beginning to pile up. Goalkeeper Alisson Becker has been ruled out of the Chelsea game after picking up a knock in Turkey, and striker Hugo Ekitike, who has scored five goals in nine appearances this season, is also a doubt after limping off midweek. Federico Chiesa, another key attacking option, remains sidelined after failing to complete training earlier this week. Despite these setbacks, Liverpool remain top of the Premier League table. Slot, speaking to the press ahead of the Chelsea clash, struck a calm and measured tone. He pointed to fine margins and a demanding fixture schedule as factors behind the recent losses. “We are not far off the level of last season,” he insisted. “But for the second time in a row, we are on the wrong side of the result.” His words may be true, but statistics reveal a different story.

Liverpool have kept just two clean sheets in ten games this season, compared to six in the same period last year. They’ve also relied on late goals to rescue results against sides like Bournemouth, Burnley, and Newcastle, a worrying sign for a team that once dominated matches from the outset. Now, they must face a Chelsea side that, while inconsistent, will smell blood. Under Enzo Maresca, the Blues have endured their own share of early-season woes, including consecutive league defeats to Manchester United and Brighton. However, their narrow midweek win over Benfica in Europe may have given them the lift they need ahead of this highstakes Premier League clash. For Slot, tonight’s fixture at Stamford Bridge is more than just an opportunity to pick up three points. It is a test of his leadership, his tactical acumen, and his ability to steer a team through turbulent waters. The smooth transition from Klopp’s era now feels like a distant memory. Liverpool are no longer untouchable, and if current form continues, their grip on the title could loosen far sooner than expected. A convincing performance in London could restore belief and momentum. Another loss, however, would deepen the sense of uncertainty around a team that, until recently, looked like the best in England.