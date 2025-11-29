As Chelsea prepare for another big London derby against Arsenal, one name continues to rise above the rest-Estevao Willian.

The 17-year-old Brazilian winger has become one of the brightest young talents in European football, and he may be the key to unlocking Arsenal’s defence when the two sides meet.

Estevao has quickly settled into life at Stamford Bridge. Despite his age, he plays with a calmness and confidence that many senior players struggle to show.

His dribbling stands out immediately, tight control, quick feet, and the courage to run at defenders no matter who is in front of him.

That fearlessness is exactly what Chelsea have been missing in tough games. Against Arsenal, it could make all the difference.

The Gunners have a strong defensive structure, but they have faced difficulties this season when dealing with fast, skilful wingers who move unpredictably.

Estevao fits that description perfectly. He constantly shifts direction, cuts inside, and forces defenders to make decisions they often get wrong.

His ability to create something out of nothing makes him a player Arsenal must pay close attention to. Another growing strength is his understanding with Chelsea’s forwards.

Whether combining with the striker through quick passes or delivering accurate crosses, Estevao has become a source of creativity for the team.

His teammates trust him with the ball, and he rarely disappoints. What sets him apart, however, is his football intelligence.

Estevao knows when to hold his position wide to stretch the play and when to drift inside to overload the midfield. His movement often pulls defenders out of shape, creating gaps for Chelsea to exploit. For a teenager, this level of awareness is remarkable.

Chelsea fans have already started to see that Estevao brings energy and belief whenever he is on the pitch. In big matches like this derby, that spark can lift the entire team.

If he is given the freedom to attack, he has the potential to trouble Arsenal’s full-backs all evening. In the absence of Cole Palmer, Estevao is Chelsea’s best creative outlet.

In a game of this magnitude, the outcome could be decided by a moment of magic. Arsenal are the best defence in the league by far, and Mikel Arteta will set his team up with a clean sheet as the top priority.

The idea of not over-extending Estevao has paid off in spades and shows Maresca knows how to coach young talent. What’s the point in having one of the most exciting talents in the Premier League if not to make a difference against the very best opposition? Arsenal will come into the match confident, but Chelsea have a rising star who can turn the game on its head.

If Estevao plays with the same flair and maturity he has shown in recent weeks, the Blues can bank on him to help mow down the Gunners. For Chelsea, this derby might just be the moment their young star fully announces himself to the Premier League