The former Champions League (EPL) winner, Jamie Carragher, has explained why Moises Caicedo was shown a red card against Arsenal.

Moises Caicedo’s red card in the intense 1–1 draw between Chelsea and Arsenal has sparked widespread discussion, but Carragher believes the reasoning goes beyond a simple mistimed challenge.

Days of constant comparisons between the Ecuadorian and Arsenal’s Declan Rice may have pushed Caicedo into an overhyped emotional state before kick-off, and ultimately contributed to the rash tackle on Mikel Merino.

Carragher: Rice Comparisons “Got To Him” Before The Match

Speaking on New Telegraph, Carragher suggested that the buildup to the match played a major role in Caicedo’s mindset.

“He was really pumped up, I think we saw that right from the start of the game,” he said. “I think the whole talk this week of Rice vs Caicedo may have got to him, understandably so.”

The Liverpool legend argued that the hype over who is the better midfielder added unnecessary pressure, leading Caicedo to play with an intensity that ultimately crossed the line.

“It’s a huge game, and he ends up getting himself involved in a challenge. Yes, it’s a red card, but it’s just daft to get involved in a tackle like that. He doesn’t need to.”

Carragher went further, noting that while Caicedo excels at winning possession, he can sometimes appear clumsy due to the angles of his tackles. “I’m quite surprised this is only his first red card,” he added, recalling a similarly reckless challenge by Ryan Gravenberch in a previous Carabao Cup final.

“He’s A Fantastic Player, But Has To Learn From This” — Carragher

Despite his criticism, Carragher emphasised that Caicedo is far from a malicious player. Instead, he described the Ecuadorian as someone whose eagerness sometimes gets the better of him.

“It’s not because he’s a nasty player… he just doesn’t need to get involved,” Carragher said, pointing out how Caicedo often faces his own goal when lunging into challenges, creating awkward situations.

The former defender believes the midfielder must refine his decision-making to avoid similar incidents. “He’s a fantastic player, but he definitely needs to learn from that,” Carragher noted.

He also praised Caicedo for accepting the red card without dispute, adding that Enzo Maresca will likely address the issue with him directly.