Chelsea Unwilling To Let Gallagher Join Tottenham

Conor Gallagher’s transfer from Chelsea to Tottenham is already a tricky deal.

Inside sources claims that although Spurs are interested in the midfielder in January, the Blues are unwilling to strengthen a competitor by letting the player join their London rivals Tottenham.

Ange Postecoglou was reportedly looking to sign the playmaker in the summer but a deal also proved too complicated then.

And despite sitting on a contract that runs out in 18 months, the England international looks set to remain at Stamford Bridge at least until the end of the season.

Gallager’s future is still unclear, with Mauricio Pochettino recently revealing that the decision to keep or sell him was out of his hands.

He said: “It is a decision between the player and the club, to be or not to be.

“He is in the starting XI nearly every game and one of the captains. For me, he is the type of player that the club need to have.

“He is important because of his Chelsea values. He came from the academy, he loves the club and he is very committed.

“He does everything to win. He is a really important player that the coaching staff want to have on the team.”