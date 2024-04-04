Chelsea, United Renew Rivalry On Gotv As Liverpool Set To Compound Sheffield’s Woe

Chelsea will look to end their winless streak against Manchester United in the Premier League when the Red Devils visit Stamford Bridge for their league clash tonight. The match will be broadcast live on GOtv on Supersport Premier League (ch66) at 9:40 pm. Scott McTominay brace was the difference between both teams in the reverse fixture at Old Trafford last December, the result meant Chelsea are yet to record a league victory against United since Alvaro Morata’s winning goal in 2017. Both teams head into this clash on the back of draws.

Cole Palmer’s brace was not enough to hand Mauricio Pochettino’s men victory over Burnley last weekend as they were held to a 2-2 draw, while a former Blue, Mason Mount was on the score sheet for the Red Devils in their 1-1 draw with Brentford. Speaking ahead of the clash, Manchester United’s manager, Erik Ten Hag was full of praise for the Blues.

“They have a fantastic team, fantastic players and play very good football, they can beat anyone and have shown this in the league,” he said. Also on Thursday, Liverpool will play host to Sheffield United as they seek to consolidate their status as league leaders as the season begins to wrap up. The match comes up on SuperSport Premier League (ch 66) at 7:20 pm. Liverpool’s 2-1 Easter Sunday victory over Brighton and the draw between their two Premier League title rivals Manchester City and Arsenal that followed means the Reds are favourites to be crowned champions in Jurgen Klopp’s final season.