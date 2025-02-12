Share

Chelsea are keen on signing Roony Bardghji, also known as the ‘Swedish Lionel Messi,’ from FC Copenhagen.

The Blues are expected to complete the deal in the 2025 summer transfer window.

Bardghji also has other top clubs in the Premier League, such as Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur, queuing up for his signature.

The 19-year-old midfielder has always been on the radar of the Blues, and Enzo Maresca’s side is firmly set to rope him in the summer.

The left-footed attacking midfielder, who operates from the right wing for FC Copenhagen, scored 11 goals in 37 appearances across all competitions last season.

According to the report, Bardghji has also drawn interest from Barcelona, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Juventus, Bayer Leverkusen, and Atalanta.

His contract will expire in December 2025, and he is among the most widely sought young attackers in Europe.

The report also mentions that Tottenham Hotspur were quoted £21.5m for Bardghji in January 2024.

The 19-year-old earned plaudits by becoming the youngest-ever player to score against Manchester United in the UEFA Champions League in 2023.

With that winner against the Red Devils at the Parken, Bardghji also became the youngest to score for Copenhagen in the continental competition.

He has made four appearances for the Sweden U21 team so far but has not found the back of the net just yet.

