Chelsea To Overcome Away-Day Blues In Faceoff With Warsaw

Share

Chelsea are heavy favourites to win the Conference League this season but their away record is poor, so they may be forced to grind out a positive result at Legia Warsaw in the first leg of their quarter-final tie tomorrow.

The Blues have only won one of their last 10 away matches in all competitions, but that sole victory did come in the previous round of the Conference League when they edged out Copenhagen 2-1.

Enzo Maresca’s side have won all eight of their matches in this competition since the start of the league phase and that run should continue in the Polish capital, although it is unlikely to be an emphatic result Each of Chelsea’s last five matches have featured no more than one goal, including Sunday’s forgettable 0-0 draw at Brentford in the Premier League.

The attacking sparkle they possessed earlier in the season appears to have disappeared, but they should still be able to get the better of a Legia side that are off the pace in the Polish Ekstraklasa and have lost three of their last four Conference League games.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

