November 28, 2023
Chelsea To Make Osimhen Number One Winter Priority

Premier League Giants, Chelsea are set to make Victor Osimhen their No1 target for the January transfer window.

The Blues were linked with a move for the Nigerian and Napoli centre forward in the summer following his heroics in Italy last season.

Osimhen, 24, bagged 26 Serie A goals to help fire the Partenopei to a first Scudetto in over 30 years.

But according to reports, The Striker is open to a move to Stamford Bridge, with his current contract in Naples set to expire in 2025.

Osimhen’s relationship with Napoli has been put to the test this term, with his representatives recently threatening legal action after a video appearing to mock the striker was uploaded to the club’s official TikTok page.

The former Lille marksman has also struggled with injuries in 2023-24, although has still managed to score six goals in nine league appearances.

That level of prolificacy could give Chelsea a huge boost going into the second half of the campaign, particularly with Christopher Nkunku set to return from a serious knee problem.

Mauricio Pochettino’s current centre-forward options have yet to catch fire in the Premier League, with Nicolas Jackson scoring six times in 12 matches and Armando Broja only bagging one in five.

