Chelsea To Battle Crystal Palace For Wharton

Chelsea are ready to battle Crystal Palace for the signature of Blackburn Rovers midfielder Adam Wharton.

Crystal Palace are believed to have seen two bids turned down by the Championship outfit this January.

According to reports the Blues are ready to launch a late move before loaning the whizkid back to Rovers.

Wharton, 19, has become a key figure at Ewood Park and signed a five-year contract last month, meaning his employers are under no pressure to sell.

But Chelsea could table a bid that forces their hand and having their playmaker return for the rest of the season would be a huge boost.

Rovers sit bottom of the Championship form table and have not won in seven league matches.

That shocking run has left them nine points clear of the relegation places and they will be keen not to lose first-team stars while looking to reverse the slump.