Chelsea Targeting Brighton’s Ferguson Transfer Swoop

Chelsea are plotting another raid on Brighton as it is now becoming a custom fit for the Blues after they earmarked teenage striker, Evan Ferguson as a top target.

The Republic of Ireland star prodigy, 19, is still not a guaranteed starter at the Amex but has emerged as one of world football’s brightest prospects over the last 12 months.

According to transfer sources, the Blues are huge admirers of the centre forward and would dearly love to bring him to West London just as they have done with several other Seagulls stars previously.

Moises Caicedo swapped Sussex for Stamford Bridge last summer in a £115million deal, following a path also trodden by the likes of Marc Cucurella, Robert Sanchez and boss Graham Potter.

READ ALSO:

However, reports also note Brighton’s growing reluctance to keep flushing their star players to Chelsea as a potential stumbling block in any deal.

Mauricio Pochettino’s expensively-assembled squad is still light in terms of line-leading options and the Blues have been linked with a host of names already this month.

Touted moves for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen and Brentford star Ivan Toney would likely demand nine-figure fees, as would Ferguson potentially given he is contracted until 2029.

Yet the Seagulls starlet’s wage demands would supposedly be half those of his fellow forwards, making a deal more viable should Chelsea willingly stump up the cash.