Chelsea Suffer Major Injury Blow As Lavia Ruled Out Of Spurs Clash

Share

Chelsea have suffered a major injury blow ahead of their Premier League tie with Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday, April 3.

New Telegraph reports that this comes after midfielder Romeo Lavia sustained an injury.

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has revealed that Lavia will not feature against the Spurs at Stamford Bridge.

READ ALSO:

In his pre-match press conference, Maresca shared news from his squad.

The former Leicester City coach spoke about the 21-year-old, revealing that he suffered a setback in training ahead of the Tottenham game.

Maresca said, “He was doing better in terms of progress, but unfortunately, one or two days ago, he had a small problem, so we will see in the next hours.”

Lavia joined Chelsea from Southampton in the summer of 2023.

The Belgian has seen his development stunted by a series of injury problems at Chelsea.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

