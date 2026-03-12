Chelsea Suffer Heavy First-Leg Loss To PSG

Chelsea moved closer to a UEFA Champions League exit after suffering a heavy defeat to PSG in the first leg of their Round of 16 clash.

The Blues entered the encounter with confidence, having won their previous two matches ahead of the meeting with the French side.

PSG, on the other hand, were looking to respond after a defeat to Monaco last weekend.

Despite that setback, the French champions produced a dominant display, securing a 5–2 victory and taking a commanding three-goal advantage into the second leg at Stamford Bridge.

As It Happened

Paris Saint-Germain handed Ballon d’Or winner Ousmane Dembele his first start after returning from injury, while midfielder Joao Neves, who had been a fitness doubt before the match, was also named in the starting lineup.

Chelsea, on the other hand, deployed what many considered their strongest available XI. Filip Jorgensen was preferred ahead of Robert Sanchez in goal, while Marc Cucurella returned to the lineup after recovering from a hamstring injury.

PSG controlled the early stages of the match and opened the scoring in the ninth minute when Bradley Barcola finished from close range inside the box.

Chelsea responded by applying pressure on the hosts’ defence and eventually equalised through Malo Gusto, whose effort found the back of the net.

However, PSG regained the lead just before half-time after a swift counterattack, with Dembele beating Wesley Fofana before firing past Jorgensen.

The Blues struck back in the second half with an equaliser of their own, as Enzo Fernandez finished off a counterattacking move.

Chelsea looked set to secure a draw, but a costly mistake from Jorgensen handed possession back to PSG, allowing the hosts to restore their advantage. Substitute Khvicha Kvaratskhelia then sealed the result with a late brace.

The victory gives PSG a strong advantage heading into the second leg in England, leaving Chelsea with a difficult task if they hope to reach the quarter-finals.