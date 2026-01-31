Chelsea’s revival under new manager Liam Rosenior continues to gather momentum, and Saturday’s Premier League clash against West Ham United presents another opportunity for the Blues to underline their renewed Champions League ambitions.

A dramatic late strike from Joao Pedro secured Chelsea’s passage into the Champions League knockout stages in midweek, as the London side claimed a vital victory in Naples.

The Brazilian forward is expected to once again play a central role when Chelsea return to domestic duty at Stamford Bridge, where they have been formidable in recent weeks.

Rosenior’s early tenure at Chelsea has been hugely encouraging. In six matches in charge, the former defender has overseen five wins and just one defeat, with the triumph over Napoli extending the Blues’ winning run to four matches across all competitions.

His impact has been swift and decisive, restoring belief and attacking confidence within the squad. Chelsea now face a West Ham side that has shown signs of recovery, but one still struggling for consistency.

While the Hammers have managed back to-back league wins for the first time in months, a trip to an inform Chelsea represents a significant step up in difficulty.

West Ham’s recent upturn began with a hard-fought FA Cup victory over QPR on penalties, followed by a morale-boosting league win against Tottenham that ended a ten-game winless run.

Another home victory against Sunderland further steadied the ship for Nuno Espirito Santo’s men. However, history offers little encouragement for the visitors.

West Ham have lost their last five league visits to Stamford Bridge, conceding 13 goals and scoring just twice. Facing a Chelsea side rejuvenated under Rosenior, another difficult afternoon appears likely. Joao Pedro has emerged as the symbol of Chelsea’s resurgence.

His brace in Naples took his tally to four goals in his last three starts, underlining his growing influence in Rosenior’s attacking setup.

The Brazilian was also tormentor-in-chief when the sides last met, scoring once and providing two assists in Chelsea’s emphatic 5-1 victory over West Ham in August.

While Chelsea have conceded in five of their six matches under Rosenior, their attacking output has more than compensated.

The Blues have scored three goals across their last two outings, suggesting they possess the firepower to outgun most opponents.