Chelsea Step Up Interest For Benzema

Chelsea are showing an interest in signing Karim Benzema from Al-Ittihad.

The striker is reportedly training alone at the Saudi Pro League club after returning 17 days late from his holiday. According to reports a switch to the Premier League is being explored.

Summer signing Nicolas Jackson has scored eight goals in all competitions since joining the Blues, while fellow forward Armando Broja has netted just twice so far this season.

With injury-hit Christopher Nkunku back on the sidelines, boss Mauricio Pochettino is said to be keen to add a world-class hitman to his ranks and Benzema could fit the bill.

The Frenchman, 36, is the latest superstar to become stressed with life in Saudi Arabia.

Jordan Henderson sealed his return to Europe by joining Ajax from Al-Ettifaq last week, while his former Liverpool team-mate Roberto Firmino supposedly wants out of Al-Ahli.

There is also said to be interest from Lyon in Benzema, who started his career with the French club.

But the 2022 Ballon d’Or winner could end up plying his trade in the English top flight if Chelsea, who hammered Middlesbrough last night to reach the Carabao Cup final, decide to bolster Pochettino star-studded squad.