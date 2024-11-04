Chelsea Steal Point At Man United With Caicedo Stunner; Spurs Win

Share

Moises Caicedo cancelled out Bruno Fernandes’ secondhalf penalty as Chelsea and Manchester United played out a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford.

Ruud Van Nistelrooy’s first Premier League game in charge as interim boss was as difficult as they come, but after the 5-2 win against Leicester in midweek, there was some confidence flowing through the ranks.

Chelsea came into this on the back of a defeat to Newcastle in the EFL Cup and Enzo Maresca demanded a reaction. There were few goalscoring opportunities for either side in the opening exchanges but the game sprung to life when Noni Madueke’s closerange header struck the near post from a corner kick.

The final action of the first half saw Marcus Rashford’s side-foot a shot against the woodwork, with replays showing that was a much better chance than he perhaps realised.

No match-up has produced more draws in PL history, and with an hour gone, another stalemate was looking increasingly likely Meanwhile, Dominic Solanke scored twice as Tottenham came from behind to beat Aston Villa in the Premier League.

The £65m summer signing doubled his league goal tally for the season with two goals in four secondhalf minutes as Ange Postecoglou’s side climbed to seventh in the table.

S o l a n k e put Spurs ahead with a delightful first by lifting the ball over the onrushing Emiliano M a r t i n e z from Dejan Kulusevski’s pass before Richarlison picked out his teammate to slot in and put a late fightback beyond Villa.

Share

Please follow and like us: