Chelsea Set To Offload 13 Players In Major Summer Clear-Out

Chelsea Football Club is gearing up for a busy summer transfer window, not just with potential new signings but also with several expected exits.

In a move aimed at raising funds and trimming a bloated squad, the West London club is reportedly ready to offload up to 13 players — including a mix of first-team regulars, underperforming stars, and young talents who haven’t quite lived up to expectations. Below is a closer look at the players who could be heading for the exit door at Stamford Bridge.

1. Noni Madueke

The 23-year-old winger joined Chelsea with high hopes, but the club feels his development has stalled. While Madueke has shown flashes of brilliance, his lack of consistency and struggles to hold down a regular spot have made him a candidate for sale. The Blues are now open to offers if a club is willing to take a chance on his potential.

2. Christopher Nkunku

Nkunku’s first season at Chelsea was marred by injuries. Despite being one of the most exciting signings from RB Leipzig, the French forward barely got a run of games to showcase his talent. Chelsea may consider moving him on if they receive a solid bid, especially as they look to revamp their attacking options.

3. Joao Felix

After an earlier loan spell at Stamford Bridge, Joao Felix could again be made available in the transfer market. Although he showed glimpses of creativity, inconsistency and a high wage bill have raised doubts about his long-term place in the squad. The club is reportedly willing to part ways if a suitable offer is tabled.

4. Robert Sanchez

Brought in to be the club’s new No. 1 goalkeeper, Sanchez has failed to establish himself as a consistent performer. With Chelsea reportedly on the lookout for a more commanding presence between the sticks, the Spaniard may be sold to make room for reinforcements.

5. Djordje Petrovic

Though he has shown potential, Petrovic could be another casualty if Chelsea upgrades the goalkeeping department. The young Serbian shot-stopper may be loaned or sold, depending on interest from other clubs.

6. Renato Veiga

T h e Portu – g u e s e midfielder has not made much impact since arriving and remains on the fringes of the squad. With Chelsea already packed in the midfield, Veiga may be one of the early departures to create space for other signings.

7. Ben Chilwell

The England international has been battling injuries and inconsistency. While once a key figure at left-back, the emergence of other options and his lengthy injury record could prompt the Blues to cash in if a good offer arrives.

8. Axel Disasi

Signed last summer to strengthen the defence, Disasi has had mixed performances. With Chelsea looking to tighten up defensively, the Frenchman could be sacrificed, especially if the club lands other defensive targets.

9. Wesley Fofana

Once seen as a future defensive leader Fofana’s time at Chelsea has been riddled with injuries. The club may now consider cutting their losses and moving him on, especially with concerns about his long-term fitness.

10. Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall

The midfielder recently joined from Leicester City but could already be on his way out. Reports suggest Chelsea may re-evaluate his role if he doesn’t fit into the new tactical setup or if another club shows strong interest.

11. Carney Chukwuemeka

Still only 20, Chukwuemeka has struggled to get regular playing time. Chelsea may either sell him permanently or send him out on loan to gain experience, depending on how the squad shapes up.

12. Raheem Sterling

Sterling arrived at Chelsea with great expectations but hasn’t lived up to them. Despite his experience, the winger has been inconsistent, and his high wages are a concern. The Blues may offload him to free up salary space and give more opportunities to younger talents.

13. Trevoh Chalobah

A versatile defender who can play across the backline, Chalobah is attracting interest from other Premier League clubs. Chelsea could let him go to raise funds and reduce the size of the squad.

14. Lesley Ugochukwu

Another young midfielder who hasn’t broken into the first team. Ugochukwu could be sold or loaned as Chelsea looks to rebuild its midfield with more experienced or proven players.

