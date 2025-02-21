Chelsea Set To Offer €70m For Leverkusen’s Victor Boniface

Share

Chelsea are reportedly preparing a €70 million bid to sign Super Eagles striker Victor Boniface from Bayer Leverkusen this summer The 24-year-old Nigerian has been a key player for the German club, scoring 10 goals this season.

Last season, he played a pivotal role in Leverkusen’s league title-winning campaign, netting 21 goals across all competitions.

Chelsea’s attacking struggles have been evident this season, with the team heavily relying on Cole Palmer and Nicolas Jackson for goals.

While Jackson has improved, the club lack depth up front, and Boniface’s arrival could provide much-needed firepower.

With Jackson recently injured, Christopher Nkunku has been forced to play as a striker, a role that is not his natural position. This has further highlighted the need for reinforcements in attack.

Boniface’s strength, pace, and finishing ability make him an ideal Premier League striker. His impressive performances in Germany have caught Chelsea’s attention, and the €70 million offer could be tempting for Leverkusen, who signed him for just €23 million two years ago.

Although Boniface rejected a move to Al Nassr in January, a switch to the Premier League could be more appealing. If Chelsea completes the deal, the Nigerian forward could be a major addition as the Blues look to rebuild their squad for next season.

