Chelsea Secure Secret Agreement to Sign Osimhen Ahead Of 2024 Transfer Window

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen could realise his dreams of playing for his boyhood club Chelsea next summer if a reported agreement between his Serie A club, Napoli, and the English Premier League giants sees the light of day. Osimhen was unarguably the most-coveted striker in the recently closed summer transfer window but Napoli refused to sell to any suitors, opting to keep him to help them retain their Serie A title and push them far in the Champions League.

Osimhen scored a whopping 26 goals to propel Napoli to their first Scudetto in three decades and he has shown no sign of letting off with an incredible start to the new season. However, interest in the Nigerian forward from other clubs is not going to fade away anytime soon and Chelsea have now reportedly decided to make Osimhen their top target for the summer of 2024.

They are said to have taken the lead in the race to sign him, ahead of rival suitors such as Arsenal, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint- Germain with a reputable British website TEAMTALK reporting that Chelsea had already secured a secret deal with the player and Napoli to move to Stamford Bridge in the summer of 2024.

The website reported that Chelsea were happy enough just to add Nicolas Jackson upfront this summer because of the agreement they had secured to have Osimhen move to London next year. Centre-forward has been something of a problem position for Chelsea for a while now. Players like Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner have been prolific elsewhere but have struggled to replicate those talents at Stamford Bridge in recent years.

This season, Mauricio Pochettino can choose between Jackson and Armando Broja as his main options at center-forward, as well as another new arrival, Deivid Washington. Christopher Nkunku was also brought in over the summer from RB Leipzig to add a new element to their attack, but he has since suffered an injury.