Chelsea Search James Replacement After Latest Injury Setback

Chelsea are on the hunt for a right-back in January after losing Reece James to yet another injury.

The club captain, 24, limped off during last Sunday’s 2-0 defeat to Everton with a hamstring issue and is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

That has led the Blues to eye a replacement and according to reports, Borussia Monchengladbach’s Nico Elvedi is a shock target.

Elvedi has made 12 league appearances so far this season for the German club, who sit 10th in the Bundesliga and have reached the quarter-finals of the DFB-Pokal.

And a move to Stamford Bridge could be in the offing for the full-back as he eyes a place in Switzrland’s Euro 2024 squad.

Blues boss Mauricio Pochettino already has Malo Gusto to call upon on the right side of defence but James’ regular absences are a huge blow for his chances of leading the club back into Europe this season.