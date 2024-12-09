Chelsea Roar To Win At Spurs As VAR Denies Arsenal

Share

Chelsea roared back from conceding two early goals to secure yet another memorable away win at Tottenham and make it four Premier League victories on the bounce.

Dominic Solanke and Dejan Kulusevski had our hosts 2-0 up inside the opening 11 minutes, but the Blues didn’t panic during a fast and furious first half.

Jadon Sancho quickly halved the arrears with a fine long-range effort, and only Fraser Forster stopped us from levelling matters up, Cole Palmer and Pedro Neto among those denied.

While Spurs were not without chances of their own, we still looked the more likely to get the game’s fourth goal. It arrived from a pinpoint Palmer penalty on 61 minutes.

Enzo Fernandez then completed the comeback as he continued his rich vein of form in front of goal before another Palmer spot-kick – this time a Panenka – had the away end in dreamland. A very late Son HeungMin consolation was about as good as it got for Tottenham after the break.

