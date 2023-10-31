Chelsea Report Themselves Over Two Transfers

Ten years ago, the Blues paid £30 million for Willian, and the next day, they signed the former Barcelona striker on a free transfer.

Two moves from Chelsea done under Roman Abramovich are being looked into.

The present owners of the west Londoners reportedly brought attention to the dubious activities during the Roman Abramovich era.

According to reports, the Stamford Bridge team is currently the subject of an investigation by the top flight for “secret transfer-related payments.”

The financial documents, according to the news source, show that ‘Russian entities’ received money that was not included in any transfer fees.

However, there is no suggestion that Willian and Eto’o were aware of any possible payments towards the now-defunct club.

It was reported in August that Chelsea were under Premier League investigation over alleged financial breaches during Abramovich’s ownership.

The signings of Willian and Eto’o will be under the microscope after they were reported by Todd Boehly and Co.

Chelsea’s owners have been quick to insist that the allegations ‘pre-date the club’s current ownership’ and ‘do not relate to any individual who is presently at the club’.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side was slapped with a hefty £8.6million UEFA fine in July as a result of Financial Fair Play breaches under Abramovich.

It has been revealed that the Blues submitted incomplete financial reporting to European football’s governing body from 2012-2019.

Chelsea could have been handed a more severe punishment had it not been for their new owners.

This is due to the fact that they informed UEFA of any problems with their FFP restrictions soon after purchasing the club last year.

“With regard to Chelsea, the CFCB First Chamber determined that the club violated the Financial Fair Play and UEFA Club Licencing regulations as a result of submitting insufficient financial information,” the statement stated.

“After the club was sold in May 2022, the new owners found instances of possibly incomplete financial reporting under the previous ownership, which they promptly reported to UEFA.

“The reported matters related to historical transactions which took place between 2012 and 2019.”