Chelsea Prepare €80m Bid For Barcelona Star

Chelsea have been linked with a potential move for Barcelona forward Ferran Torres as they assess attacking reinforcement options ahead of the summer 2026 transfer window.

The 25-year-old, who joined Barça from Manchester City in January 2022, remains under contract until June 2027 and has established himself as a key figure under Hansi Flick.

Chelsea’s Interest In Torres

According to Fichajes, Chelsea are eager to strengthen their attacking options in the summer and have identified former Valencia forward Ferran Torres as a leading candidate.

The Premier League side are reportedly willing to bid up to €80 million to persuade Barcelona to part ways with the attacker, who has become an important figure under Hansi Flick.

Torres fits Chelsea’s recruitment profile as a young, versatile forward capable of operating across the front line, while also offering Premier League experience from his time at Manchester City.

Barcelona May Be Forced To Sell

With Robert Lewandowski’s minutes increasingly managed due to age and fitness concerns, Ferran Torres has been handed more opportunities in a central attacking role.

The forward has responded in style, emerging as Barcelona’s top scorer this season with 16 goals in all competitions, including 12 in La Liga, and reaching 60 goals for the club overall.

While Barcelona is prepared to offer him a contract renewal, ongoing financial constraints mean a substantial offer from Chelsea could tempt the Blaugrana into a sale.