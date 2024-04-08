New Telegraph

April 8, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
April 8, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Chelsea Players Not…

Chelsea Players Not Mature Enough – Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino, the manager of Chelsea has said that the group of players he has at his disposal are not developed enough to contend.

The Blues battled to a 2-2 tie with relegation-bound Sheffield United on Sunday after defeating Manchester United 4-3 midweek.

At Bramall Lane, the Blues gave up the second equaliser in the ninetieth minute.

READ ALSO:

“At 52, you identify really quickly whether the team is ready to compete or not.

“Maybe this group is not mature enough to compete in games every three days.

“It’s a new team and we are still learning about their profiles. The process always takes time,” he said after the game.

Tags:

Read Previous

Rivers Must Produce Ohanaeze Next President-General – Isiguzoro
Read Next

Mexico Election: Two Female Candidates Clash At Presidential Debate