Chelsea Players Not Mature Enough – Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino, the manager of Chelsea has said that the group of players he has at his disposal are not developed enough to contend.
The Blues battled to a 2-2 tie with relegation-bound Sheffield United on Sunday after defeating Manchester United 4-3 midweek.
At Bramall Lane, the Blues gave up the second equaliser in the ninetieth minute.
“At 52, you identify really quickly whether the team is ready to compete or not.
“Maybe this group is not mature enough to compete in games every three days.
“It’s a new team and we are still learning about their profiles. The process always takes time,” he said after the game.