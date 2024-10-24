Chelsea Must Not Lose Out On Osimhen –Johnson

Share

Former Liverpool and Chelsea fullback, Glen Johnson, has backed Enzo Maresca’s side to go all out for Super Eagles and Galatasaray striker, Victor James Osimhen, Soccernet. ng reports.

The 25-year-old was linked with a plethora of clubs during the summer transfer window but none were willing to pay his €130m release clause. While the striker tried to force a move away from the club, the Italian side moved on with Romelu Lukaku, leaving Osimhen out in the cold.

The former LOSC Lille man ended up with Galatasaray on loan and has been on fire for Okan Buruk’s side, but the Chelsea links remain as Todd Boely looks to put the Blues at the forefront of English football again.

“Osimhen going on loan to Galatasaray was crazy. Considering that he is available, it would be crazy for Chelsea to not try and sign Victor Osimhen,” the 40-year-old said in quotes revealed by Chelsea News.

In the meantime, Chelsea are comfortable with Nicolas Jackson and Christopher Nkuku as striking options this season. The pair have combined for 15 goals in 21 games for Maresca’s side in all competitions this season.

While Osimhen will be an upgrade on both players in the striking position, it is unknown if Chelsea will make a winter transfer move for the Galatasaray striker.

Share

Please follow and like us: