Chelsea Meet Osimhen’s Agents To Discuss Contract Terms

Chelsea have stepped up their chase for Super Eagles and Napoli Striker, Victor Osimhen as they have opened talks with his agent over his personal terms.

Chelsea are among the top European clubs gunning for Osimhen and so have begun discussions with his agents, according to transfer expert Rudy Galetti.

Osimhen is the top transfer target for the London club and supported Chelsea while growing up.

The Super Eagles striker is already on a good salary of around Nine Million Euros a year at Napoli after he extended his contract with the Serie A champions till June 2026.

He will want a bigger pay going forward and Chelsea can afford this. It is believed that after agreeing to the striker’s personal terms, Chelsea could then begin talks with his club.

Napoli are believed to have placed a 130 million Euros exit clause on the player’s new contract.

Rival London club Arsenal are also ready to pay Osimhen big.