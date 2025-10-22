Chelsea FC on Wednesday marked its major Champions League milestone by thrashing Ajax in a 5-1 win in the just concluded match.

Enzo Maresca’s side ran riot at Stamford Bridge to mark their 200th Champions League game in style on a night where the club’s young stars impressed

Chelsea have extended their winning run to four matches after the Blues cruised past Ajax by five goals to one at Stamford Bridge in the Champions League.

Enzo Maresca made 10 changes to the side that beat Nottingham Forest at the weekend, with Romeo Lavia the only player keeping his place in the side.

Despite some early moments of promise from the visitors, their task was made much harder early on when Kenneth Taylor was shown a straight red card for a foul on Facundo Buonanotte.

READ ALSO:

And from the resulting free-kick, Marc Guiu put the Blues ahead. Wesley Fofana’s header towards the Spaniard ensured a fairly straightforward task for the striker, who capped his first start of the campaign with a goal.

It was soon two for the hosts. Moises Caicedo scored his fourth goal of the season via a big deflection. Chelsea were in complete control and had not even got out of first gear at Stamford Bridge.

Ajax, though, reduced the deficit not too long after with Wout Weghorst scoring from the penalty spot. Tosin Adarabioyo left his boot in on Raul Moro inside the box.

Enzo Fernandez restored Chelsea’s two-goal advantage just before half-time. Fernandez was taken down inside the box by Weghorst, and the Argentine then stepped up from 12 yards and tucked it into the corner.

Deep into first-half stoppage time, Estevao Willian scored the home side’s fourth goal of the game. The Blues were awarded their second penalty of the game – and the third of the match – and Fernandez gave the ball to Estevao, who made no mistake with an emphatic strike into the corner.

The second half, predictably, was a much calmer affair given the scoreline, but there was still time for Tyrique George to get himself on the score sheet, with the Blues ending up as 5-1 winners.