Chelsea, Manchester City Go Head-to-head Live On Gotv

Reigning champions, Manchester City will be keen to extend their six-game winning streak against Chelsea when they visit Stamford Bridge this weekend for their Premier League clash which will be broadcast live on GOtv. Chelsea’s 1-4 away victory over nine men Tottenham Hotspur on Monday ensured City remained at the top of the league following their 6-1 drubbing of Bournemouth on Saturday.

Tune in SuperSport Premier League (ch 66) on Sunday at 5:30pm to watch this match. The Blues have not won any tie against Pep Guardiola’s men since their Champions League victory in 2021. Maurico Pochettino is keen to steer his side higher on the league table from the tenth position they currently occupy.

“I think it’s important and it is three points for us to build our confidence and start to push up the table,” he said after his side defeated Tottenham on Monday night. Meanwhile, Manchester United will continue their topsy-turvy campaign at home against Luton Town. The Red Devil will be keen to bounce back from their nightmare in the Champions League after suffering a humiliating 4-3 defeat against Copenhagen in the midweek.

Tune in SuperSport Premier League (ch 66) Tune in SuperSport Premier League (ch 66) on Sunday at 5:30pm to watch this clash. Arsenal will be on duty against Burnley on Saturday at 4pm, while Liverpool will host Brentford at Anfield on Sunday 3pm. Tune in SuperSport Premier League (ch 66) to watch the games.