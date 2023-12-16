Chelsea Making Move For Ramsdale After Sanchez Injury

Chelsea are considering a move for Aaron Ramsdale after confirmation of Robert Sanchez’s knee injury.

The Blues’ No1 picked up the problem in last weekend’s 2-0 defeat at Everton, with Djordje Petrovic set to replace him between the sticks against Sheffield United.

Chelsea are therefore looking to step up their interest in Ramsdale, who has lost his starting berth at Arsenal to David Raya.t

According to reports the 25-year-old is expected to leave the Gunners although Mikel Arteta is unlikely to sanction a January move, with Newcastle also monitoring the situation following Nick Pope’s serious shoulder injury.

A mid-season exit would leave the Arsenal boss with only Karl Hein to call upon as Raya’s replacement the 21-year-old Estonia international who has played just 11 senior club games.

Ramsdale has started just one Premier League fixture since Raya’s arrival and was only thrown in against PSV Eindhoven this week due to the fact top spot had already been secured in their Champions League group.

The ex-Sheffield United stopper proved his quality last season, though, keeping 14 clean sheets in 38 top-flight appearances as the Gunners narrowly missed out on the title to Manchester City.

He could help fix Chelsea’s porous defence which has shipped 26 goals in 16 matches this term.

Sanchez’s last clean sheet in the Premier League came at the start of October in a 2-0 win at Fulham, with 20 goals conceded in the following nine games.