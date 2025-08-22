Chelsea Look To Bounce Back Against Struggling West Ham

Chelsea will be aiming to get their first Premier League win of the season when they travel to face West Ham at the London Stadium tonight. After a frustrating 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace last Sunday, the Blues are hoping to show more cutting edge in attack.

Despite controlling much of the game, Chelsea left it too late to threaten the Palace goal. Manager Enzo Maresca used six attacking players who were signed for a combined £250 million, but his side didn’t get a clear chance until the very end of the match.

In stoppage time, young substitutes Estevão and Andrey Santos both had chances to win the game, but couldn’t convert. Chelsea’s expected goals show they had enough good chances to score at least once, but poor finishing let them down. Even with star man Cole Palmer having a quiet day, others stepped up.

Marc Cucurella and Pedro Neto added some creativity, and captain Reece James delivered dangerous set-pieces. Maresca will be hoping for better from Palmer in this match, especially after his strong performances in pre-season and during Chelsea’s Club World Cup win in the USA.