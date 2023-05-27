Chelsea Lift Fourth Consecutive WSL Title As Man Utd Fall Short

As the 2022-23 Women’s Super League (WSL) wrapped up on Saturday, May 27, with big results, here is what happened on the final day.

Chelsea Does What They Know How To Do Best To Edge Man Utd

Reading Women:0 Chelsea Women:3 Full time

Scorers: Kerr 18′, 86′, Reiten 42′

Emma Hayes led her side to a fourth consecutive with the big names firing on all cylinders.

The Blues took control of the match against their bottom-side hosts (who were officially relegated) and the Guro Reiten-Sam Kerr combo opened the scoring.

The Norway international then proved why she’s one to watch for the Women’s World Cup and doubled the lead just before the break with a timely finish under goalkeeper Grace Moloney.

Reading has promising spells in the second half suggesting maybe a comeback was on but in the blink of an eye, Kerr did what she does best and stabbed home her own rebound to kick off the celebrations.

Pernille Harder and Magda Erikkson also said their final goodbyes to the club as Chelsea secured their seventh league title overall.

Liverpool Women:0 Manchester United Women:1 Full time

Scorer: Garcia 72′

Over in Liverpool, second-place Manchester United were only two points back as they hoped to steal the trophy but Marc Skinner’s side fell just short.

It was a tense clash between the two clubs as Ona Battle and Nikita Parris hit the woodwork in the first half while goalkeeper Mary Earps denied Emma Koivisto from coming out after the break.

But Lucia Garcia finally broke the deadlock with an instant impact off the bench that proved to be the game-winner.

Manchester United finished second but will surely be back next season after a truly impressive campaign despite only being in existence since 2018. Liverpool, meanwhile, finished seventh.

Arsenal Beat Man City To UWCL And Daly shines

Arsenal Women:0 Aston Villa Women:2 Full time

Scorer: Daly 45+2′, Lehmann 49′

A bit further down the table, Arsenal and Manchester City battled it out for the final place in the Women’s Champions League, which the Gunners officially claimed.

The door was open for City to change the standings, though, as the WSL’s Player of the Season Rachel Daly found the breakthrough against Arsenal with Villa’s first effort on target before Alisha Lehmann doubled the lead.

The Manchester side edged out a five-goal thriller and clicked into gear after the break against Everton to put pressure on Arsenal but couldn’t find enough goals.

A Khadija Shaw brace and Lauren Hemp cracked a united visiting side but Arsenal’s goal differential reigned supreme. Everton did erase any clean sheet hopes though, with late goals from Lucy Hope and Leonie Maier finding the net.

The results mean Arsenal finished third, Manchester City fourth, Aston Villa fifth and Everton sixth.

Manchester City Women:3 Everton Women:2 Full time

Scorers: Shaw 51′, 69′ Hemp 60′; Hope 79′, Maier 90+4′

Elsewhere…

West Ham United Women:2 Tottenham Women:2 Full time

Scorers: Snerle 38′, Graham 44′ (OG); England 20′, 48′

West Ham and Tottenham looked to end their seasons on a high note and played out a thrilling draw. Both sides will look to improve vastly for next season.

Ex-Chelsea striker Bethany England has had a decent stint in white for Spurs and added another goal to her name after getting on the end of Rosella Ayane’s cross.

But all her hard work was undone as West Ham hit back quickly, with Emma Snerle pulling level before a Kit Graham own-goal turned it around for the hosts.

England later proved why she was a key winter signing, securing a brace for 2-2 and it is now 12 goals in 12 games for her with Spurs.

The result means West Ham finished eighth and Tottenham ninth.

Brighton & Hove Albion Women:0 Leicester City Women:1 Full time

Scorer: Baker 73′

Meanwhile, Leicester was still on the verge of the drop but managed to strike against a lifeless Brighton to all but send Reading out as Ava Baker was the hero.

The Foxes impressively were on the brink of relegation for most of the season but pulled out some key performances late in the season to survive by five points.