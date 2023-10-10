Chelsea Icon Frank Leboeuf Not Yet Impressed By Armando Broja

Despite Armando Broja’s recent success with the Blues’ first squad, Chelsea icon Frank Leboeuf has some reservations about the player.

Last Monday’s match against Fulham marked Armando Broja’s first Premier League start of the year, and despite the striker’s goal, Frank Leboeuf admitted Exclusively on ESPN that he is still not entirely sold on him.

Even though Broja was unable to add to his goal against Fulham in Chelsea’s weekend match against Burnley, Mauricio Pochettino’s team was still able to win.

The Blues defeated the Moors 4-1 thanks to goals from Cole Palmer, Raheem Sterling, and Nicolas Jackson after Ameen Al-Dakhil put the ball in his own net.

READ ALSO:

Pochettino is showing a lot of faith in Broja right now, but Leboeuf has his doubts about the 22-year-old.

Speaking about Chelsea’s forward options, the World Cup winner said: “I pray for [Christopher] Nkunku to come back very, very soon because Broja, I’m not convinced yet. And he comes back from injury, so it takes time.

“Jackson, yeah, he’s getting better. But what I saw from Nkunku for several years, that will make a frontline very competitive.”

Broja has performed admirably in the few appearances he has been able to make this season, especially considering that he has recently recovered from a significant injury.

Frank Leboeuf’s worries are reasonable, though. The verdict is still out because the senior football debut of the Albanian international is so recent.

Chelsea requires tested quality to reach their goals. This is why it wouldn’t be unexpected to see the team make a bid for someone like Ivan Toney of Brentford in January.

Until then, though, Broja and Jackson have the chance to demonstrate their ability to be the No. 9 the Blues require in order to be prosperous once more.