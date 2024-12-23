Chelsea Held To Frustrating Goalless Draw Against Everton

Share

Chelsea has once again endured a frustrating evening as they were held to a goalless draw by Everton, providing a significant boost to Premier League leaders, Liverpool.

Arne Slot’s Liverpool are assured of retaining top spot at Christmas, regardless of their result against Tottenham later on Sunday, after Enzo Maresca’s Chelsea side failed to breach Everton’s resilient defense.

The match was played under challenging weather conditions, with swirling wind and rain, yet Chelsea created the better chances.

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford made a key save to deny Nicolas Jackson after a slick team move, while Jackson later hit the post with a close-range header.

The home team, Everton, best chance came from Orel Mangala forced a full-stretch save from Chelsea keeper Robert Sanchez with a low shot from outside the box in the first half.

Early in the second half, Jack Harrison squandered a golden opportunity to give Everton the lead, but Sanchez reacted well to block his tame effort.

Sean Dyche’s Everton fought hard and nearly snatched victory when Iliman Ndiaye found himself six yards from goal, only for Chelsea defender Tosin Adarabioyo to make a crucial block.

The result saw Chelsea leave Merseyside with just a point, a setback in their title ambitions.

