Chelsea’s struggles continued as they closed out 2025 without a win, settling for a 2–2 draw against Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea and Bournemouth shared an entertaining 2–2 draw on Tuesday night, December 30, extending Enzo Maresca’s difficult run to just one win in his last seven matches.

Despite arriving on a lengthy winless league streak, Bournemouth shocked the hosts inside six minutes when David Brooks turned in a rebound from close range.

Chelsea responded quickly, with Estêvão winning a penalty that Cole Palmer calmly converted before Enzo Fernández put the Blues ahead with a brilliant finish into the top corner after a neat one-two with Alejandro Garnacho.

But Chelsea’s lead was short-lived. Bournemouth’s long throws once again caused problems, and Justin Kluivert capitalised on a mistake from Trevor Chalobah to restore parity.

The second half was more subdued, though Djordje Petrović was forced into a smart save to deny Estêvão, while Fernández blazed a late opportunity over the bar.

The draw leaves Chelsea having dropped 13 points from winning positions this season, while Bournemouth halted a run of six consecutive away defeats.