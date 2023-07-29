Lesley Ugochukwu At The Verge Of Signing For Chelsea

Chelsea have made a groundbreaking signing that is sure to shake up the Premier League.

They have officially confirmed the addition of Lesley Ugochukwu, a rising star from the French team Rennes. team Rennes.

According to The Athletic, the details of the permanent deal have been finalized. The Blues will be spending €27.5 million (£23.5 million) to acquire the services of the 19-year-old prodigy.

In the next few days, Ugochukwu is set to undergo a medical exam to prepare for his future inclusion in Chelsea’s team.

The club and the young midfielder have agreed on personal terms, which clears the path for his long-term commitment to the West London club.

This comes as part of a greater plan to strengthen Chelsea’s midfield, already boasting new arrivals like Christopher Nkunku.

However, the club is yet to decide whether Ugochukwu will immediately join the first-team roster or take a detour to a loan spell.

READ ALSO:

Regardless of this decision, Ugochukwu’s acquisition underlines Chelsea’s commitment to young talent.

Last season, Ugochukwu turned heads by making 35 appearances for Rennes, underlining his potential and fortifying his position as one of football’s rising stars.

His performances in Ligue 1 certainly caught the eye of the Chelsea scouts, leading to this transfer.

Chelsea’s squad is undergoing significant changes this summer.

Alongside Ugochukwu, Nkunku, Jackson, and Brazilian winger Angelo Gabriel have been welcomed to Stamford Bridge. On the other hand, the club has had to bid farewell to several key players.

Most notably, academy product and midfield maestro Mason Mount, Callum Hunson, Rubben Luftus-Chick.

In a surprising exodus to Saudi Arabia, stalwarts Edouard Mendy, Kalidou Koulibaly, and N’Golo Kante have also departed.

These changes come as new head coach Mauricio Pochettino kick-starts his process of squad rebuilding.

Chelsea’s new-look team is set to debut their Premier League campaign against Liverpool on August 13.

The new signings, including Ugochukwu, will undoubtedly be crucial in navigating this new era at Stamford Bridge.